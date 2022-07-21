Who is Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to become President of India
Published
Draupadi Murmu, the new President of India, is the country’s first tribal woman to win the top constitutional post.Full Article
Published
Draupadi Murmu, the new President of India, is the country’s first tribal woman to win the top constitutional post.Full Article
NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th president of the country and has defeated the opposition candidate..
Presidential Election 2022 Result: Votes are stacked in favour of NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who, if elected,..