Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur found alive from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal

Renowned Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur (28) from Solan district of Himachal Pradesh who had gone missing near Camp IV while descending from the Annapurna 1 summit point in Nepal has been successfully rescued by the Pioneer Annapurna Expedition. Pioneer Annapurna Expedition further wrote that Baljeet's accomplishment is truly remarkable, and they can't help but admire her strength, courage, and unwavering determination.