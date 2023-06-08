India successfully tests new-generation nuclear capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile

India successfully tested the new-generation nuclear capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile, which has a strike range from 1,000 to 2,000-km, from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday night. This was the “first pre-induction night launch” of the Agni-Prime conducted by the tri-service Strategic Forces Command (SFC), which handles the country’s nuclear arsenal, and “validated the accuracy and reliability of the system”, a defence ministry official said on Thursday.