Galaxy Bloom is the name of Samsung's new foldable phone, report claims

Mashable Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Samsung's upcoming, vertically foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy Bloom. 

The name's not exactly new; it was a rumored codename for the smartphone since last October. But now, SamMobile reports that Samsung has actually revealed the Galaxy Bloom name as official at a closed CES meeting with partners. 

Other tidbits...
News video: Highlights of the CES tech show so far

Highlights of the CES tech show so far 01:00

 The world’s largest technology show opens its doors on Tuesday, but a number of eye-catching new gadget announcements have already been confirmed. From concept cars to home assistance robots and foldable devices, here is a look at some of the key announcements from CES so far. Samsung’s most...

Samsung Electronics says will unveil 'innovative devices' on February 11

Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it will introduce new, innovative devices in San Francisco on Feb. 11, with the electronics giant widely expected to...
Report: Samsung’s next foldable will be the ‘Galaxy Bloom’, gets secret CES showcase

Leaks gave us a glimpse of this new clamshell design but according to a recent report, the next Samsung foldable is set to be called the Samsung “Galaxy...
