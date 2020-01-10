Galaxy Bloom is the name of Samsung's new foldable phone, report claims
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Samsung's upcoming, vertically foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy Bloom.
The name's not exactly new; it was a rumored codename for the smartphone since last October. But now, SamMobile reports that Samsung has actually revealed the Galaxy Bloom name as official at a closed CES meeting with partners.
The world’s largest technology show opens its doors on Tuesday, but a number of eye-catching new gadget announcements have already been confirmed. From concept cars to home assistance robots and foldable devices, here is a look at some of the key announcements from CES so far. Samsung’s most...
Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it will introduce new, innovative devices in San Francisco on Feb. 11, with the electronics giant widely expected to... Reuters Also reported by •AppleInsider •The Verge •Business Insider •WorldNews