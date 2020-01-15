Stephen Colbert rounds up the weirdest moments from the final Democratic debate
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses lurched onto screens on Tuesday night, signaling the beginning of the end of the beginning of the nomination saga, and Stephen Colbert (aka "one truly exhausted husk of a late night host") is just one of the people ready for it to be almost nearly over.
