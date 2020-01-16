Global  

Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon are terrible medicine salesmen in even worse wigs

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020
"If your erection lasts more than four hours, that has nothing to do with Zynerma. But congratulations."

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, incumbent Dr. Dolittle Robert Downey Jr. joined the host to make an ad for a fake allergy medicine. And thank goodness it isn't real. Zynerma sounds like a...
