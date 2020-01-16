Global  

Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon share glimpses of their failed 'SNL' sketches

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon may be two of the most all-time successful Saturday Night Live alumni, but that doesn't mean everything they did was a hit.

In fact both of them, it turns out, have a few failed SNL sketches under their belts. 

In the video above from The Tonight Show, they share glimpses of them. Downey...
