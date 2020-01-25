Global  

Apple Introduces ‘Apple Watch Connected’ Gym Partnership

WebProNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
CNBC is reporting that Apple has unveiled a new gym initiative called “Apple Watch Connected.” At the time of launch, four gyms have joined the program, including Basecamp Fitness, Orange Theory, YMCA and Crunch Fitness, although that number will likely grow quickly since its free for gyms to participate. Participating gyms must offer four tiers…

The post Apple Introduces 'Apple Watch Connected' Gym Partnership appeared first on WebProNews.
