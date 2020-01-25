Global  

Google Releases Cloud-Native Security Whitepaper

WebProNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
In light of the ongoing ascendancy of clouding computing, Google has released a new whitepaper addressing cloud-native security. The whitepaper highlights a new approach to cloud security, emphasizing the unique needs of cloud-based systems. For example, in traditional computer security, tremendous emphasis is placed on perimeter security—keeping people out. As Google points out, however, that…

The post Google Releases Cloud-Native Security Whitepaper appeared first on WebProNews.
