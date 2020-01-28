Global  

UK Will Include Huawei in a Limited 5G Role

WebProNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Defying pressure from the U.S. and Conservative MPs, the UK has refused to ban Huawei, opting to include it in a limited role, according to BBC News. Amidst ongoing allegations that Huawei exposes governments and corporations to spying by the Chinese government, the U.S. has banned Huawei and engaged in a campaign to pressure its…

The post UK Will Include Huawei in a Limited 5G Role appeared first on WebProNews.
