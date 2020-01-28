Global  

Barbie's push for diversity includes a new doll with vitiligo and one with no hair

Mashable Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Barbie is getting even more inclusive in 2020. 

On Tuesday, Mattel launched a new Barbie doll with the condition vitiligo, which causes pigmentation loss in the skin, as well as the first ever Ken doll in the line to have long, rooted hair. Both are now available for purchase for $9.99. Two more dolls, one without hair and...
News video: New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo

New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo 00:39

 Mattel is again expanding its Barbie range to be more inclusive and show "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion."

