'Birds of Prey' gets a new, much shorter title after opening weekend

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is no longer in theaters.



At least, not under that name. Following an underwhelming opening box office, Birds of Prey has been retitled for ticketing and listing purposes to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.



Despite generally positive reviews, the Margot... 👓 View full article

