Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware

Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware

Mashable Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Mac vs. PC debate isn't nearly as intense as it was earlier in the 21st century, but a new malware report could stoke the flames a little bit for the first time in years.

Antivirus company Malwarebytes released a big ol' report about the prevalence of different types of malware across different operating systems this week....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bad news Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer

Bad news Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer 00:57

 If anyone out there is still assuming a position of superiority for being a Mac owner, now might be the time to stop.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems [Video]Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems

A furious homeowner has condemned developers after she spent almost £500,000 on a new-build 'dream home' - only to find it is PLAGUED with drainage and electric faults. Airline pilot Lucy..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Taxi Medallion Report Offers Plan To Help Drivers Struggling With Debt [Video]Taxi Medallion Report Offers Plan To Help Drivers Struggling With Debt

Taxpayers and people who take yellow cabs could end up digging deep into their pockets after a new proposal to help drivers struggling to pay thousands of dollars in debt; CBSN New York's political..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bad news Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer

For the first time in what seems like forever, Macs are more susceptible to malware than Windows PCs. Read more... More about Mashable Video, Windows, Mac,...
Mashable Also reported by •betanewsAppleInsiderFossbytes

Comment: Mac malware is growing, but there are three important riders

Malwarebytes is out with a new report in which it states that Mac malware is growing faster than that for Windows. For the first time ever, Macs outpaced...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tweets about this

rana_bu

Anastasia Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/Gx9OTnhWKm via @mashable 2 hours ago

astoldbytwiist

wolf RT @chrispcritters: Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/EDhuPTUBfe 11 hours ago

sam_konneh

Sam Konneh Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware #tech #feedly https://t.co/rHtYsD4r6F @tech… https://t.co/r31n4f2CIg 19 hours ago

level2designs

Level2Designs Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/vqRErSjULL #Tech #Windows #Microsoft #MAC #Apple 23 hours ago

kburnett61

Kevin Burnett Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/YkuLvXatyk via @mashable 1 day ago

realrandomrolls

real random Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/EalxuAMlXA via @mashable 1 day ago

AmbirTechnology

Ambir Technology Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/z5YvUyLeTf #technology… https://t.co/FkNpyj6dnJ 1 day ago

plentygroover

Plenty Groover Jr. Sorry, Mac owners, a new report says Windows PCs are safer from malware https://t.co/46mIXUSZ3R via @mashable 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.