‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

The Next Web Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy in the running — and what better way to appeal to younger audiences than memes… and Instagram. Bloomberg has contracted a bevy of influencer marketing agencies to run a satirical meme campaign in support of his election bid. Honestly, it’s not even that cringey for a paid campaign. I hate to give this boomer any credit, but some of the memes are actually kinda funny. Here are they: View this post on Instagram He does look pretty cool (and yes this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg) A…

News video: Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA

Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA 00:21

 Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open four additional campaign offices in Massachusetts Wednesday, after opening his first MA office in Springfield on Tuesday.

