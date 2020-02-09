‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy in the running — and what better way to appeal to younger audiences than memes… and Instagram. Bloomberg has contracted a bevy of influencer marketing agencies to run a satirical meme campaign in support of his election bid. Honestly, it’s not even that cringey for a paid campaign. I hate to give this boomer any credit, but some of the memes are actually kinda funny. Here are they: View this post on Instagram He does look pretty cool (and yes this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg) A…



