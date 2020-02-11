Here are some of the best deals from the Dell Presidents Day sale
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () *TL;DR:* Take the chance to save as much as 40% or even more during the Dell Presidents Day sale. Every day brings new doorbuster deals on Dell laptops, monitors, gaming accessories, and 4K TVs from top brands such as LG, Sony, and Vizio.
--------------------
Presidents Day is one of those holidays that sneaks...
5 Things to Know About Presidents' Day Before you celebrate America's past leaders this year on February 17, here are some facts about the holiday. 1. Presidents' Day celebrates the birthday of America's first president, George Washington. 2. It doesn't always fall on his official birthday, as it is...
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by... E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.com •9to5Google •9to5Toys