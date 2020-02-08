Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Elon Musk, a long-time critic of AI, has come out in favor of government regulation of AI development, including at his own company. While many working on AI believe it is the key to solving countless world problems, there are just as many who are convinced the technology will create far more problems than it…



The post Elon Musk Believes AI Development Should Be Regulated, Even Tesla’s appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

