HQ Trivia will 'live on' after all, CEO says

The quizzes will live on — maybe. Four days after announcing that HQ Trivia would be shutting down for good, the company's CEO now says the trivia app will "live on," provided the company is able to finalize an acquisition with another unnamed buyer. "Friday was a very hard day," HQ founder Rus Yusupov wrote on ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch Me Kick Some Ass At The Hardest Car Trivia Book Ever | Episode 2 | Jalopnik Hot damn, everyone, it’s time again to take out those brains and kick the crap out of them behind a dumpster with the hardest car trivia book known to humankind, Mitch Frumkin’s The Great Auto.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 08:14Published 5 days ago Weather trivia: Warmest day in January It's been an extremely mild January so far. Do you know the warmest day ever recorded in Denver for this month? Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:36Published on January 20, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this