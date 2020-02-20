Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74

Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74

The Next Web Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74You might not know Larry Tesler’s name, but I can guarantee you used something he created. This former Apple computer scientist, the inventor of some of the world’s most common user interface tools — including the copy-paste — died this week at the age of 74, according to a report from AppleInsider and an obituary from Xerox. The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon —…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Larry Tesler, the UI pioneer responsible for cut, copy, and paste, dies at 74

Larry Tesler, the UI pioneer responsible for cut, copy, and paste, dies at 74Image: Wikipedia Larry Tesler, a computer scientist who is most well-known for creating the seminal computer concepts cut, copy, and paste, died on Monday at...
The Verge Also reported by •The WrapAppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DuncanBaird

Duncan Baird “Tesler was the person who was assigned to show Steve Jobs around PARC in 1979, a presentation which included Xerox… https://t.co/GqJ8vDNcJX 2 minutes ago

lm1067

Luis Pais RT @stevekrohn: Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 https://t.co/JsvO3EinGK https://t.co/kP3aj0MGk0 28 minutes ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 https://t.co/JsvO3EinGK https://t.co/kP3aj0MGk0 31 minutes ago

CapriLaptop

Laptop Capri Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 https://t.co/jvaXIQC0ru https://t.co/RvWwBkWKvl 31 minutes ago

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 - https://t.co/4OtgxtOY8o https://t.co/OFPaQjDL2L 35 minutes ago

thelone_wolff

The Lone Wolff RT @mkapor: RIP Larry Tesler, father of cut/copy/paste and so much more of the fundamental DNA of user interfaces https://t.co/7FSWULSpAO 36 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 https://t.co/KlrcN8iEm6 #TechNews https://t.co/5lzSW985u8 41 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74 - https://t.co/dxYUPYkMa8 https://t.co/aI7qs240Ja 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.