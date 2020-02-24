Global  

Here’s how much Warren Buffett would’ve made buying Bitcoin instead of JP Morgan

The Next Web Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Here’s how much Warren Buffett would’ve made buying Bitcoin instead of JP MorganWarren Buffett is back talking shit about Bitcoin. In a television interview on Monday, the famed investor pledged to never own cryptocurrencies, claiming they “basically have no value.” “You can’t do anything with it except sell it to somebody else,” Buffett told CNBC. “But then that person’s got the problem.” The “Omaha Oracle” then inferred criminal activity to be the primary use-case for cryptocurrencies. So, a logical offset to holding Bitcoin would be shorting suitcases — betting that Big Suitcase fails as money launderers opt to move illicit funds with Bitcoin rather than cash in suitcases, because Scorsese movies are documentaries.…

This story continues at The Next Web

