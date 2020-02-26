Global  

Google Translate adds five new languages

Mashable Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
This week, Google added another five languages to the Google Translate service and with it enabled access to web content for millions more users.

It's been four years since Google added new languages to Translate. The five new ones include Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur. Most people will probably be...
