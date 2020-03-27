Johnson issued a stay-at-home order earlier this week, only allowing people to leave home for the essentials. Read more... More about Politics, Mashable Video, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, and Covid 19

You Might Like

Tweets about this Karl Teichmann RT @nytimes: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is suffering mild symptoms, the British government sa… 6 seconds ago Locate: Andromeda RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 11 seconds ago nobody RT @nikki_miumiu: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson test positive for #WuhanCoronaVirus, making him one of the first world leaders to be… 18 seconds ago Nhlalwenhle Phakathi RT @MbuyiseniNdlozi: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests Positive of #Covid19 https://t.co/1lYHnEXZoo 20 seconds ago América Hoy Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson test positive — 27th March | AFP https://t.co/MSpHnVPjUN 23 seconds ago Jenifer Wilson RT @MrDiddy85: I stood by Boris when he became PM in the Summer of 2019, I stood by Boris again in The 2019 General Election. he delivered… 23 seconds ago Duncan Hamilton RT @Gilofthepeople: if one year ago you had told me Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contracted coronavirus, i would have said, "what is co… 27 seconds ago The Shade Borough Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings was caught running from 10 Downing Street, after learning the Prime… https://t.co/V89HM9hNqX 34 seconds ago