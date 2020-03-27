Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Johnson issued a stay-at-home order earlier this week, only allowing people to leave home for the essentials. Read more...

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:06

 UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account. Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video...

karl_teichmann

Karl Teichmann RT @nytimes: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is suffering mild symptoms, the British government sa… 6 seconds ago

ARIAS_MDH

Locate: Andromeda RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 11 seconds ago

nobody93172098

nobody RT @nikki_miumiu: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson test positive for #WuhanCoronaVirus, making him one of the first world leaders to be… 18 seconds ago

NhlalwenhlePha1

Nhlalwenhle Phakathi RT @MbuyiseniNdlozi: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests Positive of #Covid19 https://t.co/1lYHnEXZoo 20 seconds ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson test positive — 27th March | AFP https://t.co/MSpHnVPjUN 23 seconds ago

jenmaywilson

Jenifer Wilson RT @MrDiddy85: I stood by Boris when he became PM in the Summer of 2019, I stood by Boris again in The 2019 General Election. he delivered… 23 seconds ago

hypelevelduncan

Duncan Hamilton RT @Gilofthepeople: if one year ago you had told me Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contracted coronavirus, i would have said, "what is co… 27 seconds ago

TheShadeBorough

The Shade Borough Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings was caught running from 10 Downing Street, after learning the Prime… https://t.co/V89HM9hNqX 34 seconds ago

