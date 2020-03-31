Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

You've heard a lot about Zoom in recent weeks as people work out how to video chat with as many people as possible while social distancing. Plenty of folks are opting for its more "fun" competitor Houseparty instead, especially as Zoom's faced criticism over privacy concerns, from it corporate policies to new users' increased... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Best Photography Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty [Mashable-Tech] https://t.co/FLqOilahmK 2 minutes ago Feedjunkie Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty You've heard a… https://t.co/9W506Hx0T8 20 minutes ago Griffman Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty Via @mashable https://t.co/a2JVSpsnaI 26 minutes ago dystopian mentalist RT @GerardGrouve: Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty https://t.co/2tbHZhCz… 29 minutes ago Hacktu Sécu RT @mashable: Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty https://t.co/KfLdQz1wBx 29 minutes ago Gerard Grouve Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty… https://t.co/r1lefyGvQv 31 minutes ago TIN-Tech Bloggers Video chat app Houseparty blames smear campaign for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty (Caitlin Welsh/Ma… https://t.co/EH0fPan88o 31 minutes ago Rainer Ebbers Video chat app Houseparty blames 'smear campaign' for hacking controversy, offers $1 million bounty… https://t.co/V4cqAPQOY1 32 minutes ago