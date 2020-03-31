Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security

Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security

The Next Web Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Zoom, the free conference calling app that’s found booming popularity amongst both users and stock traders during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, has now drawn the attention of New York attorney general, Laetitia James. James’ office sent the company a letter on Monday that requested the startup provide details of additional steps its taken to protect new users, which are especially important considering Zoom’s rough history with security flaws, the New York Times reports. [Read: SEC halts $ZOOM after coronavirus traders confuse it for Zoom app] “[Our office] is concerned that Zoom’s existing security practices might not be sufficient to adapt to…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Security
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New York subway desolate as US coronavirus cases climb

New York subway desolate as US coronavirus cases climb 00:49

 New York's famous subway was empty on Monday, as people obeyed orders to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashley

Dr Ashley Tan RT @thenextweb: Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/mKjCvucgPS 40 minutes ago

Browsify

Browsify Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security - https://t.co/1biCDLRc1q https://t.co/RpK7NDxKlT 40 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security: https://t.co/gYizM5spuk 44 minutes ago

the_crypto_feed

the crypto feed hard fork – the next web: coronavirus hype leads new york’s top lawyer to probe zoom over security https://t.co/oCyxu6Ozqu 46 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security https://t.co/MtXZTkDDVG https://t.co/WM5gk4EaH5 47 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security https://t.co/KLw7Md3fzw https://t.co/bAuG86MdvF 48 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/mKjCvucgPS 50 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Coronavirus hype leads New York’s top lawyer to probe Zoom over security - https://t.co/rxNkm91ieC #technews… https://t.co/5N8sH940V8 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.