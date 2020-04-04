CDC shows you how to make a face mask in 45 seconds

Don't despair: In just 45 seconds, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams demonstrates how to make your own cloth facemask. It's lo-tech. You can use a T-shirt, hand towel, or bandana. The only other thing you need is rubber bands. The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face masks in public places where it's difficult to ...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 4 days ago