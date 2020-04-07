Queen sends message of 'enduring appreciation' to healthcare workers around the world

Global  

The Queen has sent a message of gratitude to healthcare workers all over the world to mark World Health Day.

The message comes just days after Queen Elizabeth II's historic address to the UK, in which she expressed solidarity and quoted the the Second World War era song "We'll Meet Again" by Vera Lynn. 

As the world...
