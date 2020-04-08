Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > It's not just you: Snapchat is down

It's not just you: Snapchat is down

Mashable Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
No need to keep opening and closing that Snapchat app because it’s not just you.

Snapchat is down right now.

Outage reports first started coming in shortly before 10 am ET. There have been more than 93,000 reports logged on DownDetector in the last 30 minutes. ed by Mashable’s parent company, J2 Global.) 

Outage...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Teen Arrested After Sharing Snapchat Falsely 'Spreading' Coronavirus At Walmart

Teen Arrested After Sharing Snapchat Falsely 'Spreading' Coronavirus At Walmart 00:25

 Police have arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who claimed to have the coronavirus and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xaustinreagan

Austin Reagan 🐺 RT @Anguscsd: Honestly Snapchat’s down she’s not just ignoring me #snapchatdown https://t.co/iq3H6hXVeR 21 seconds ago

DJPericoNC

DJPericoNC Snapchat is down? Damn I was just about to post us 😕 45 seconds ago

Khi_xi

Maurice Gregg RT @gabyyyherreraa: Snapchat’s down? Damn that’s crazyyy i was just about to post us https://t.co/hOCoGDYPH9 2 minutes ago

NitsujDrofsah

Hasford // Justin RT @benoobrown: The first thing I do when Snapchat isn’t working is search “Snapchat down” in the twitter search bar to see if it’s just me 2 minutes ago

SMM121

Social Media Mkt It's not just you: Snapchat is down https://t.co/14eximYqZl 3 minutes ago

ValentinaBaehr1

Valentina Baehrle RT @smsmithworld: me running to twitter to see if Snapchat is down or if it’s just my internet https://t.co/GABU8rPa1Q 3 minutes ago

xgracetorrancex

Grace RT @AmyyFrost_: me on my way to twitter checking if anyone else’s snapchat is down or it’s just my WiFi https://t.co/EmOB5CSUYP 3 minutes ago

Farukh_10

Farukh RT @Ehsoe2: Knew she loved me🥰 snapchat was just down #snapchatdown https://t.co/yf2dYh10ZN 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.