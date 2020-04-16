Didn’t receive that stimulus check yet? Blame the IRS' technical glitches.

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Still waiting on that stimulus check? If so, you could be a victim of the numerous glitches currently plaguing the IRS, according to a new report from the [INS: The Washington Post :INS].



Tens of millions of people who use tax preparation services like H&R Block, TurboTax and Jackson Hewitt to file with the IRS each year have... 👓 View full article

