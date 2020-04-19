Global  

Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert

Mashable Sunday, 19 April 2020
Quick! Think of a really famous musician. There's a pretty good chance the person you just thought of performed on Saturday for the Global Citizen "One World: Together At Home" concert. 

The event looked to entertain the millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, while also thanking healthcare workers...
Euronews English
'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief

'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief 01:20

 'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief

