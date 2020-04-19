Quick! Think of a really famous musician. There's a pretty good chance the person you just thought of performed on Saturday for the Global Citizen "One World: Together At Home" concert. The event looked to entertain the millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, while also thanking healthcare workers ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this D100 News Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/acb8l8BtE4 https://t.co/iBWpsQJRRO 1 minute ago Bryan K. Robinson Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/9cYRofF3lM 1 minute ago Media Doctors Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/k7sv9bCrUl 1 minute ago The Vaunt Group Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/L1EOV9cxlC 1 minute ago Superlative Search Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/r0VPnquXj2 1 minute ago Pacific LANWorks Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/B1VhGqH3er 2 minutes ago WebLunchBox Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/EduvJBIFKl 2 minutes ago Joe Busuttil Watch pretty much every star ever perform at the 'Together at Home' concert https://t.co/t4pTDnO1D9 2 minutes ago