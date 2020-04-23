Global  

Jimmy Kimmel savages Las Vegas mayor's plan to treat citizens as coronavirus lab rats

Mashable Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
In a world where monetary interests are routinely prioritised over human ones, it was only a matter of time before politicians tried to re-open businesses in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Among them is Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who made headlines by pushing to immediately reopen casinos despite the ongoing coronavirus...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Jimmy Kimmel responds to Mayor Goodman's reopening comments

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Mayor Goodman's reopening comments 00:49

 Jimmy Kimmel included Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's comments on reopening the city in his late-night show.

