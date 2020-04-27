Australia's new coronavirus tracking app was downloaded a million times in just 5 hours

The Australian government's new coronavirus contact tracing app was downloaded one million times within five hours of launch, meaning approximately one out of every 25 Australians is using it. It's a notable uptake considering some Australians had expressed concerns about privacy issues. Released on Sunday, COVIDSafe uses ...

