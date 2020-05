Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' already hosted a prom for the socially-distanced class of 2020, and this week he followed up with a graduation for everyone finishing up the school year, whether they're leaving Harvard or kindergarten.



A team of students from all over the U.S. and even the U.K. contributed to a unique... 👓 View full article