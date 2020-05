Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In Season 2, Episode 22 of The Office, titled "Casino Night," everything changed.



After years of crushing on his friend and co-worker Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert decided to declare his love for her in the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin. Though Pam denied him in the moment, the two later shared a kiss during what remains one of the... 👓 View full article