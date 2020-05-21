Global  

Civilization VI is available for free on PC until May 28 — here’s how to get it

The Next Web Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Civilization VI is available for free on PC until May 28 — here’s how to get itThe most popular 4X strategy game on the planet, Civilization VI, is getting a 100% discount on the Epic Games store now through 28 May. If you’ve been holding out for a sale on the empire-builder that perfected the “just one more turn” genre of video games, you can’t do better than free. I’m going to drop all pretense of unbiased reporting here because Civilization VI is one of my favorite games of all time. I developed a two-year case of gamer claw (when your hand cramps into a computer mouse-shaped claw) when the original entry into Sid Meier’s 4X…

