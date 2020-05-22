Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in

Mashable Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The Lovebirds wasn't supposed to be a Netflix movie. In some other, nicer timeline where COVID-19 never existed, it'd have hit theaters back in April, against The New Mutants and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

In this one, though, it's become a Netflix exclusive. And truthfully, that may be the ideal home for it.

Directed by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published
News video: 'The Lovebirds,' starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is now on Netflix

'The Lovebirds,' starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is now on Netflix 00:56

 Highly-anticipated romantic comedy "The Lovebirds," starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is now available on Netflix

Recent related videos from verified sources

Join Ryan Jay for a Star-Studded Night to Remember! [Video]

Join Ryan Jay for a Star-Studded Night to Remember!

It's Friday and it's WARM out there! If you don't catch yourself outside all weekend, then you just might enjoy some movie night inspiration from the one and only syndicated film critic Ryan Jay! This..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:45Published
The Lovebirds movie [Video]

The Lovebirds movie

The Lovebirds movie trailer - Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VR_Robbo

VirtualBoy Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/yJT8pA9rxB https://t.co/TbSDIPDS5T 30 minutes ago

LauraKhabbazone

Laura Khabbaz Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/2ZCDxco1N1 30 minutes ago

SupportUtech

UTech Support Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/4vzJ5u6s3H #LatestTechNews @SupportUtech https://t.co/AIkvHx1ReP 1 hour ago

thisisasj

Anthony S Jennings RT @mashable: Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/PsE2uU0d2a https://t.co/hjyHbqFe6y 1 hour ago

mashable

Mashable Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/PsE2uU0d2a https://t.co/hjyHbqFe6y 2 hours ago

ahmedzeros

TECH TRICKS Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/RwTXrtsvXE https://t.co/hu9mFsfFcI 2 hours ago

farahclaraone

Clara Farah Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/6Fe7MslaBF 2 hours ago

GhinaFares

Ghina Fares Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in https://t.co/4ctLNXuz47 2 hours ago