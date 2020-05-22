Netflix’s 'The Lovebirds' is an ideal Friday night in
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The Lovebirds wasn't supposed to be a Netflix movie. In some other, nicer timeline where COVID-19 never existed, it'd have hit theaters back in April, against The New Mutants and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
In this one, though, it's become a Netflix exclusive. And truthfully, that may be the ideal home for it.
