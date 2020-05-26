Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A look at the $17 billion stock portfolio of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

The Next Web Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A look at the $17 billion stock portfolio of the Bill and Melinda Gates FoundationAs the world watched the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat spread across the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was making big Wall Street bets — pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into US tech giants like Apple, Twitter, and Amazon. Gates‘ fund also built fresh positions in Google’s Alphabet and China’s ecommerce darling Alibaba, worth $107 million and $100 million respectively. [Read: US tech execs have dumped $3.6 billion in company stock this month] Hard Fork built the graphic below to visualise the stock market calls made by the Gates Foundation in the first three months of 2020. It shows you the weighting of…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Survey Shows 44 Percent Of Republicans Believe Bill Gates Conspiracy Theory [Video]

Survey Shows 44 Percent Of Republicans Believe Bill Gates Conspiracy Theory

A survey by Yahoo News and YouGov, shed light on a baseless conspiracy theory. The survey showed that 44 percent of Republicans think Bill Gates wants to abuse COVID-19 vaccinations. These Republicans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Reimagining Education: What Will Tech's Role Be In The Classroom After COVID-19? [Video]

Reimagining Education: What Will Tech's Role Be In The Classroom After COVID-19?

As the school year comes to a close, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has convened a committee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reimagine education for students when school goes back in session in the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

World’s top companies, including Apple, borrowed $1 trillion in just five months

Apple and Disney are among a swathe of world-leading companies to have collectively borrowed $1 trillion to weather the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19)...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this