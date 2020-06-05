Mayor of D.C. has city workers painting 'Black Lives Matter' on street to White House
Friday, 5 June 2020 (
1 day ago)
Washington, D.C. has taken some very visible action to support the Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
On Friday morning, a group of people were seen painting the words "Black Lives Matter" in large yellow letters down two blocks of 16th Street, a two-lane road which leads to the White House.
The painters were ...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
1 day ago
Courtesy: Mayor Muriel Bowser A large banner reading Black Lives Matter has been painted onto a Washington DC street leading up to the White House. The project was commissioned by city mayor Muriel Bowser. Black Lives Matter banner painted onto Washington DC street 00:29
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this