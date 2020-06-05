Global  

Mayor of D.C. has city workers painting 'Black Lives Matter' on street to White House

Friday, 5 June 2020
Washington, D.C. has taken some very visible action to support the Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

On Friday morning, a group of people were seen painting the words "Black Lives Matter" in large yellow letters down two blocks of 16th Street, a two-lane road which leads to the White House.

The painters were...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter banner painted onto Washington DC street

Black Lives Matter banner painted onto Washington DC street 00:29

 Courtesy: Mayor Muriel Bowser A large banner reading Black Lives Matter has been painted onto a Washington DC street leading up to the White House. The project was commissioned by city mayor Muriel Bowser.

