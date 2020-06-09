Global  

Divider in Chief: Trump tweets disgusting conspiracy theory about elderly man assaulted by cops

The Next Web Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
In a sickening abortion of leadership, impeached US President Donald Trump today issued a reprehensible attack on a US citizen who was assaulted by police during a peaceful protest. Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020 Here’s the full text of the impeached president‘s tweet: Buffalo protester shoved by Police could…

