How to find coronavirus testing centers in India using Google services

The Next Web Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Google today announced that users in India can search for coronavirus testing centers through Search, Assistant, and Maps. The company has worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to list these centers. Here’s how you can find a test center: Go to Google Search or Maps and type in “Coronavirus testing” or “COVID-19 testing.” Click on the Testing tab. You can see test labs near you listed with details such as if the lab is government-operated or private and if you need a referral from authorities to get tested. You can call India‘s coronavirus helpline at 1075…

