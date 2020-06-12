How to find coronavirus testing centers in India using Google services Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )





This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google Google today announced that users in India can search for coronavirus testing centers through Search, Assistant, and Maps. The company has worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to list these centers. Here’s how you can find a test center: Go to Google Search or Maps and type in “Coronavirus testing” or “COVID-19 testing.” Click on the Testing tab. You can see test labs near you listed with details such as if the lab is government-operated or private and if you need a referral from authorities to get tested. You can call India‘s coronavirus helpline at 1075…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Google 👓 View full article

