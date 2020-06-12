You can't separate 'Da 5 Bloods' from the moment into which it arrives
Friday, 12 June 2020 () You could easily believe Spike Lee sees into the future when you're watching Da 5 Bloods, his new Netflix film.
George Floyd is a household name, and much of the American public better understands the inherent racism woven into our day-to-day. So here comes Da 5 Bloods to take us on a journey that is, in many ways, defined...
Da 5 Bloods Movie Clip - Ghosts - Plot synopsis: Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the gold..