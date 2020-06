Germany to launch coronavirus tracing app this week Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday that the app is coming "this week," according to Reuters.



The app, which has been created with the help of Deutsche Telekom and SAP, uses Bluetooth tech to detect people who are at risk of... Germany is about to launch its smartphone app to trace coronavirus infections.Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday that the app is coming "this week," according to Reuters.The app, which has been created with the help of Deutsche Telekom and SAP, uses Bluetooth tech to detect people who are at risk of 👓 View full article