Ex-eBay employees charged with harassing journalists using roaches and a pig fetus
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Six former eBay employees, including members of its security team, have been accused of an extended campaign of harassment against a married couple who criticized the company in a newsletter. Two of the alleged conspirators have been arrested and face federal charges of cyberstalking. The charges have been leveled against six eBay executives, led by James Baugh, eBay‘s then-senior director of safety & security, and David Harville, then-director of global resiliency. The targets of this campaign are a married couple, the editor and publisher of an online newsletter covering e-commerce. The two had apparently written critically of eBay in the…
