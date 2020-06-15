Global  

Ex-eBay employees charged with harassing journalists using roaches and a pig fetus

The Next Web Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Six former eBay employees, including members of its security team, have been accused of an extended campaign of harassment against a married couple who criticized the company in a newsletter. Two of the alleged conspirators have been arrested and face federal charges of cyberstalking. The charges have been leveled against six eBay executives, led by James Baugh, eBay‘s then-senior director of safety & security, and David Harville, then-director of global resiliency. The targets of this campaign are a married couple, the editor and publisher of an online newsletter covering e-commerce. The two had apparently written critically of eBay in the…

Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Six ex-eBay employees charged with cyberstalking

Six ex-eBay employees charged with cyberstalking 02:37

 Six former eBay Inc employees have been criminally charged with cyberstalking a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter viewed as critical of the e-commerce company, federal prosecutors in Boston said on Monday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

