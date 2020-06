Malala Yousafzai posts joyful graduation pics, says it's time for 'Netflix, reading, and sleep' Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )





Those completing their degrees are celebrating their incredible achievements at home, over Zoom and Facebook, in rainbow graduation ceremonies, and with John Krasinski and friends.



And that includes Nobel laureate and ... For the Class of 2020, graduation looks a little different this year.Those completing their degrees are celebrating their incredible achievements at home, over Zoom and Facebook, in rainbow graduation ceremonies, and with John Krasinski and friends.And that includes Nobel laureate and education activist Malala 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this charlesrathmann RT @mashable: Malala Yousafzai posts joyful graduation pics, says it's time for 'Netflix, reading, and sleep' https://t.co/kjhHALgCEv https… 4 minutes ago Lesly Medina Malala Yousafzai posts joyful graduation pics, says it's time for 'Netflix, reading, and sleep' 10 minutes ago Mashable Malala Yousafzai posts joyful graduation pics, says it's time for 'Netflix, reading, and sleep'… https://t.co/QupZYVfLO1 14 minutes ago