Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for Blackface sketches

Mashable Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has issued a statement apologizing for wearing Blackface to impersonate various Black celebrities over the years. 

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," Kimmel said in a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation [Video]

Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel made a surprise announcement: he's taking the summer off. Kimmel said: 'I've been doing this job for almost 18 years' and he needed a break." He said he and his family were..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for "Embarrassing" Blackface Sketches

 Jimmy Kimmel is speaking out after blackface sketches featuring the late-night host resurfaced online. On Tuesday morning, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host released a...
E! Online

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes if he 'hurt or offended' anyone with blackface skits, offensive language

 ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday if he "offended" anyone for wearing blackface and using racist language in comedy sketches earlier in his career, calling...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

kmurphy1150

Kevin J RT @RealJamesWoods: “I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate ap… 3 seconds ago