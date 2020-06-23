|
|
|
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for Blackface sketches
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has issued a statement apologizing for wearing Blackface to impersonate various Black celebrities over the years.
“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," Kimmel said in a...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation
On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel made a surprise announcement: he's taking the summer off. Kimmel said: 'I've been doing this job for almost 18 years' and he needed a break." He said he and his family were..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|