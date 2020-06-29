Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law that would've drastically restricted abortion Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down a law that would restrict abortion in Louisiana.



The 5-4 decision in June Medical Services v. Russo declared the law, passed in 2014, unconstitutional.



The Center for Reproductive Rights, the nonprofit legal and advocacy organization that represented the plaintiffs, argued that... 👓 View full article

