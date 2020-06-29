Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law that would've drastically restricted abortion
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
18 minutes ago) On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down a law that would restrict abortion in Louisiana.
The 5-4 decision in June Medical Services v. Russo declared the law, passed in 2014, unconstitutional.
The Center for Reproductive Rights, the nonprofit legal and advocacy organization that represented the plaintiffs, argued that ...
Related videos from verified sources
SCOTUS Blocks Extreme Anti-Abortion Law
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that would have dramatically reduced abortion access in Louisana.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:10 Published 14 minutes ago
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court
to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the
Affordable Care Act would leave
23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare
[NFA] President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this