Lin-Manuel Miranda gleefully spills backstage 'Hamilton' secrets during cast reunion
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
1 day ago) If you ever wondered how much drinking, swearing, and dancing goes on behind-the-scenes in Hamilton, then Kelly Clarkson is here to provide you with the answers.
During a video call cast reunion on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the host challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a game of "Who was most likely to...?", resulting ...
