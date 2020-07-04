Bill Pullman invokes 'Independence Day' in a PSA for responsible mask-wearing
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Bill Pullman wants you all to wear your masks on this pandemic-stricken Fourth of July. Call them "Freedom Masks" if that makes it an easier pill to swallow. It's accurate, even! If enough people wear masks that we can beat this pandemic back, we may get to enjoy some of our basic freedoms again.
