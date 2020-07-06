Global  
 

ICE to foreign students: If you’re just taking online classes, you can’t stay in the U.S.

Mashable Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has made education hard enough with the abrupt shift to online learning that schools, teachers, and students have had to suddenly make these past few months. Now, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would like to make that move even harder for foreign students.

On Monday, ICE [INS: posted an...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid 03:39

 From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid pandemic. The United States of America is seeing a legal battle...

