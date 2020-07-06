ICE to foreign students: If you’re just taking online classes, you can’t stay in the U.S. Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The coronavirus pandemic has made education hard enough with the abrupt shift to online learning that schools, teachers, and students have had to suddenly make these past few months. Now, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would like to make that move even harder for foreign students.



On Monday, ICE [INS: posted an... 👓 View full article

