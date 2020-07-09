Elon Musk endorsing Kanye, then reconsidering, is the world's shortest love story
When Kanye West announced his candidacy to become President of the United States on July 5, Elon Musk was quick to proclaim his "full support."
But when a Twitter user pointed out to West's anti-abortion and anti-vaccination comments, Musk indicated he may be rethinking things.
"We may ...
