Elon Musk endorsing Kanye, then reconsidering, is the world's shortest love story

Mashable Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
It only lasted for three days. 

When Kanye West announced his candidacy to become President of the United States on July 5, Elon Musk was quick to proclaim his "full support."

But when a Twitter user pointed out to West's anti-abortion and anti-vaccination comments, Musk indicated he may be rethinking things. 

"We may...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States

Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States 00:48

 Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States West took to Twitter to reveal his aspirations of one day becoming president. He announced that he intends to enter the 2020 race. Kanye West, via Twitter West's ambition has already received the support of tech billionaire Elon Musk....

