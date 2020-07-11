Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes

Mashable Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Facebook's latest test balloon has popped.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Facebook is considering a blackout of political ads in the "days" before the November 2020 election. That alarmed democratic campaign staff and experts, who warned that it could lead to voter suppression.

"Under this proposal the President could...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Allows Users to Turn off Political Ads [Video]

Facebook Allows Users to Turn off Political Ads

Mark Zuckerberg announced that the app will give people the choice to mute ads promoting parties they are not interested in.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections [Video]

Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections

Ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States, tech giant Facebook has recently launched a new feature through which users will be able to 'turn off' the political ads in the application as they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook adding option to turn off political ads [Video]

Facebook adding option to turn off political ads

Facebook is offering a new way to take a break from politics. You'll soon be able to turn off political ads on the platform.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published

Tweets about this

lifestylesurf1

lifestylesurf The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes https://t.co/OXgs87f3Gp https://t.co/S6xiOkPvtg 5 seconds ago

AllDigital_

All Digital The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes https://t.co/qhNGcpo8rl 4 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Facebook #Voting #PoliticalAds The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes… https://t.co/J90zjMiTkJ 7 minutes ago

dalal_abohashim

دلال ابوهشيمه The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes https://t.co/SAFHddivAv https://t.co/bFxyxW672d 12 minutes ago

Seyfdin2

Seyfdin The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes https://t.co/HzSOTVLJ9E https://t.co/wt21MmnAvV 12 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes https://t.co/Xpn22ABtRw https://t.co/B7QhzPgnSf 15 minutes ago

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes - https://t.co/HCRfu8Y1qg https://t.co/MFcwhbkd1t 19 minutes ago

teeaitchsee

THC RT @RVAwonk: NEW: Facebook is reportedly considering imposing a ban on political ads in the days leading up to the U.S. election in Novembe… 2 hours ago