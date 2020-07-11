The last-minute Facebook political ad ban could end up suppressing votes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Facebook's latest test balloon has popped.



On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Facebook is considering a blackout of political ads in the "days" before the November 2020 election. That alarmed democratic campaign staff and experts, who warned that it could lead to voter suppression.



"Under this proposal the President could... 👓 View full article

