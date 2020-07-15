Trevor Noah roasts Tucker Carlson over his conveniently-timed 'vacation'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () A few days ago, Tucker Carlson's head writer Blake Neff left Fox News after his slew of racist forum posts came to light. And now, Carlson is going away for four days on what he was keen to stress is a "long-planned" trout fishing vacation.
But Trevor Noah wasn't so sure.
"First off, I love how every time Tucker Carlson...
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive..
